Central Luzon State University Honors 594 Graduates in the 33rd Midyear Commencement Exercise

In just two days, Central Luzon State University (CLSU) will celebrate the culmination of its students' academic journey. The 33rd Midyear Commencement Exercise, themed "Generating Knowledge, Cultivating Partnerships and Nurturing Entrepreneurial Skills in Advancing Agricultural Innovations," is set to take place on February 16, 2024. A total of 594 graduands will receive their academic degrees, with 111 of them earning academic honors and special awards.

A Celebration of Academic Excellence

Among the distinguished graduates is Angelica G Quitalig, the class valedictorian, who will be graduating magna cum laude with an impressive general weighted average of 1.31. Quitalig's determination and commitment to her studies serve as an inspiration to her fellow graduates and the entire CLSU community.

College of Agriculture Leads the Pack

The College of Agriculture stands out with the highest number of graduands, with a total of 283 students set to receive their degrees. This is a testament to CLSU's dedication to advancing agricultural innovations and fostering the next generation of agricultural leaders.

A Day of Festivities and Reflection

The graduation program includes various activities, such as a Tea Party and Recognition Program, which will honor the achievements of the graduands. An ecumenical and baccalaureate service will also be held before the commencement exercise, offering a moment of reflection and gratitude for the graduates' academic journey.

In the spirit of inclusivity and community, the commencement exercise will be live-streamed via the CLSU official Facebook page. This ensures that friends, family, and loved ones from all corners of the globe can join in the celebration of the graduates' achievements.

As we approach this momentous occasion, let us take a moment to acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and resilience of the 594 graduands. Their achievements not only reflect their individual growth but also contribute to the ongoing advancement of knowledge and innovation in their respective fields. As they embark on the next chapter of their lives, we wish them success, fulfillment, and continued growth.

Key Points:

