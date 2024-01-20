Central Illinois Offers Free Training Course for Aspiring Film and TV Professionals

The doors to the world of film and television production in Illinois are opening wide for aspiring professionals. The state-funded Central Illinois Film and TV Production Training Course is inviting applications for its intensive eight-week program designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge to make their mark in the Illinois film and TV industry. The course, run by Shatterglass Studios in collaboration with the Illinois Film Office and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, is accepting applications until February 5th, 2024.

Advertisment

Targeting Set Construction and Grip/Electric Work

This industry-focused training program is specifically designed for those with experience in set construction and grip/electric work. Applicants must be 18 or older, reside in Illinois, and be prepared to transition seamlessly into the workforce upon completion of the course. This initiative is a strategic move to meet workforce quotas and supply the thriving Chicago film industry with trained professionals.

A Step Towards Real Productions

Advertisment

Adding to the allure of the program, this year offers the possibility for students to work on actual productions. With several local projects expected to begin in the spring, the trainees could potentially find themselves working on real sets, gaining invaluable hands-on experience.

Boosting Chances for Future Employment

Graduates of the Central Illinois Film and TV Production Training Course won't just leave with new skills and experience. They will also be entered into databases designed to increase their chances of being hired for future productions in Illinois. This systematic approach has proven successful in integrating previous participants into the local film industry, with some even making significant strides in their careers.