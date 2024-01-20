Cells' 'Muscle' Molecules: A New Frontier in Complex Calculations

In a groundbreaking study published in Nature, scientists from the University of Chicago, California Institute of Technology, and Maynooth University have revealed the startling discovery that molecules within cells, traditionally seen as mere 'muscle' responsible only for building structures, are also capable of performing complex calculations akin to 'thinking'. This finding challenges the conventional understanding of cellular roles and suggests a new perspective on computation.

Molecular Calculations in Cells

The research indicates that the process of building structures at a molecular level, known as nucleation, can be compared to a form of computation. Nucleation, it seems, can discern subtle differences in chemical environments and respond by creating different molecular structures. This capability is likened to the brain's ability to differentiate between various smells and react accordingly.

Scalable Decision-Making Abilities

The study further illustrated that this 'muscle-based' decision-making is robust and scalable. It can solve pattern recognition problems that involve about a thousand types of molecules. This is nearly ten times larger than what has been previously possible with separated 'brain and muscle' components.

Designing Phase Diagrams for Computation

The findings suggest a novel way of looking at computation that involves designing phase diagrams. These diagrams typically describe the conditions under which physical transformations occur, such as water freezing or boiling. However, the study introduces the idea that phase diagrams can also encompass computational thinking, broadening their application to complex systems with multiple components.

The theoretical work draws parallels between such systems and neural networks. Experiments suggest that these systems can develop the right computational properties through physical processes. It's important to note that while the experiments were conducted using DNA molecules in a test tube, the principles of nucleation apply to a wide range of molecular and physical systems.

This research opens up new opportunities in the realm of quantum technologies and molecular computation. It not only redefines the traditionally accepted roles within a cell but also expands our understanding of computation, pointing towards the possibility of computation based on the architecture of phase diagrams as opposed to traditional circuits.