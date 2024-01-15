Celebrating Skills and Addressing Social Issues: Highlights from Rothe House Ceremony

The historic Rothe House in Kilkenny reverberated with applause as the first graduates of the All Ireland Skills Programme received their accolades. The ceremony, graced by the presence of Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, and Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, underscored the significance of this milestone for the community. While the event primarily focused on celebrating the achievements of the graduates, it also served as a platform for important discussions on the need for a new county museum in Kilkenny and the recent protests surrounding the housing of Ukrainian refugees and individuals under international protection.

Understanding the All Ireland Skills Programme

The All Ireland Skills Programme is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at equipping individuals with the skills necessary for local development. The programme’s first graduates, celebrated at the ceremony, represent the potential for progress and growth within the community. The presence of Minister Darragh O’Brien and Minister Malcolm Noonan, who also represents Carlow Kilkenny as a Green TD, added weight to the event. Their attendance underlined the government’s commitment to such programs and the importance they hold for the community’s future.

Addressing the Housing Protests

Amid the celebration, the ministers also addressed the recent protests concerning the housing of Ukrainian refugees and individuals under international protection. The Irish government plans to establish large-scale reception centers for these applicants, a move that follows protests over former hotels being used for this purpose. Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman confirmed the proposals, stating that the protests had no influence on the decision to house families in the buildings. The government faced criticism for alleged u-turns after scrapping plans to house male asylum seekers at a former hotel in Co Mayo and the Capuchin Friary in Carlow Town, following protests at both buildings. The department now intends to accommodate families, including children, at these sites instead.

Looking Forward: The County Museum

Aside from addressing the pressing issue of housing, the ministers also discussed the community’s desire for a new county museum in Kilkenny. Such a museum would not only serve as a repository of local heritage and history but could also stimulate tourism and economic development within the region. While the plans for the museum are still in the nascent stages, the ministers’ recognition of this need indicates a willingness to engage with and respond to the community’s aspirations.