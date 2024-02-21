Celebrating Linguistic Diversity: UNESCO and NCCE Champion Mother Languages in Ghana

In the heart of Ayawaso North Municipality, a vibrant celebration unfolded on February 21, 2024, marking International Mother Language Day. This year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) joined forces with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to spotlight the critical role of linguistic and cultural diversity in fostering multilingualism. Amidst the festivities, a deeper message resonated: the vital importance of embracing and educating in mother tongues, especially in regions where English does not dominate daily discourse.

Empowering Through Language

Mrs. Lucille Hewlett Annan, the dynamic Secretary of NCCE, took the stage to emphasize a crucial point: the reliance on English for education in Ghana is not enough. In areas where English whispers faintly in the background of local dialects, the need to educate individuals in their native languages becomes paramount. Mrs. Annan elucidated the importance of understanding one's rights, responsibilities, and environmental duties through the lens of one's mother tongue. The NCCE, she proudly stated, is well-equipped to deliver education in the dominant languages of various communities, thus encouraging children to not only learn but flourish in their native languages.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

The collaboration with UNESCO is not a mere partnership; it's a robust initiative aimed at promoting local languages, particularly among the younger generation. Preserving cultural heritage while fostering a deeper understanding of civic duties lies at the heart of this endeavor. Mrs. Annan highlighted the NCCE's proactive steps: extending its initiatives to schools, civic education clubs, and community settings. By engaging directly with different groups, the NCCE aims to underscore the invaluable role mother languages play in our lives, far beyond the confines of communication.

A Bridge to Inclusivity and Understanding

In a world where languages fade into silence daily, the efforts of UNESCO and the NCCE serve as a beacon of hope. By championing multilingual education, they are not only bridging the gap between home and school but also paving the way for a more inclusive and understanding society. The benefits of learning in one's mother tongue, as highlighted by both the United Nations and various local advocates, include enhanced learning outcomes, better access to education, and a significant contribution to peace and sustainable development.