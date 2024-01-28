CedarBridge Academy Organizes Valentine Vendors Market for Science Tour Fundraiser

The CedarBridge Academy and its Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) are combining efforts to raise funds for an educational science tour to Switzerland. The school's innovative fundraising approach is a Valentine vendors market, scheduled to take place on February 10 from 9:30 am to 2 pm in the academy's southern courtyard.

Creating a culture of mutual support

Melanie Burrows, a teacher at CedarBridge Academy, emphasized that the fundraising initiative goes beyond financial support for the science tour. It seeks to strengthen bonds within the school's community, fostering relationships between students, teachers, and parents. In her words, the event encapsulates the academy's culture of mutual support and cooperation.

Market details and participation

The Valentine vendors market promises an array of items on sale. Vendors will offer crafts, candles, food, and other treats. On top of this, those interested in participating can secure a space for a $50 fee. The market is open to the general public, and admission is free. Proceeds from the market will finance group expenses during the science tour, covering aspects such as hotel accommodations and activities.

Planning for a thrilling educational tour

Approximately 20 students aged 14 to 18 will partake in the science tour, scheduled for April. Initially, the tour was planned for Iceland, but due to volcanic activity near Grindavarik, the destination was switched to Switzerland. The tour, organized in conjunction with a British educational tour company, still aims to achieve 85 to 90 percent of the original objectives planned for Iceland. This includes data collection and exploration of geological phenomena, providing the students with a unique opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge in real-world settings.

While the primary aim of the vendor market is to fund the science tour, the proceeds also contribute to other PTSA initiatives. These include providing scholarships and organizing graduation events, further demonstrating the academy's commitment to its students' success and overall development.