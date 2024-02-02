Cebu City to Host 54th Palarong Pambansa in 2024: A Boon for Young Filipino Athletes

After a 30-year hiatus, Cebu City is all set to host the 54th Palarong Pambansa, the Philippines' National Sports Competition, in 2024. The city's commitment was formalized via a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed with the Department of Education (DepEd) of the Philippines.

Sealing the Deal

The MOA was signed by Vice President and Education Secretary, Sara Duterte, and Cebu City's Mayor, Michael Rama, in the presence of the Cebu Governor, Gwendolyn Garcia. Their collective nod signifies the city's readiness to welcome more than 12,000 student-athletes and coaches who will participate in the event.

A Historical Encore

This will be the third time Cebu City has played host to the Palarong Pambansa. The city had the honor of hosting the event twice before, in 1954 and 1994. The 2024 games will also mark the second in-person iteration of the games since the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020.

More Than Just Games

The 2024 Palarong Pambansa aims to be more than just a platform for athletic competition. In the words of Education Secretary Duterte, the event is a crucial part of DepEd's grassroots sports programs. It seeks to foster discipline and resilience among young Filipino athletes while honing their athletic skills. Additionally, the event is aimed at bolstering the physical, intellectual, and social wellbeing of its participants.