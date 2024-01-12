en English
Education

CDS General Anil Chauhan Commends NCC Cadets for Their Commendable Efforts in Nation-Building

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
At the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024 in Delhi, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan underlined the critical role of NCC cadets in nation-building and their significant contributions to numerous national initiatives. The NCC cadets, according to Gen. Chauhan, have been instrumental in pushing India towards its ambitious goal of becoming a fully developed nation by 2047.

Mini India at the NCC Camp

Reflecting the diverse cultural fabric of India, the camp, which began with a Sarva Dharma Puja at the Cariappa Parade Ground on December 30, 2023, saw the participation of 2,274 cadets from each state and Union Territory. Among them, a record-breaking contingent of 907 girl cadets marked their presence, symbolizing the evolving role of women in India’s growth narrative.

Chief of Army Staff’s Visit

General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff, also graced the camp with his visit. During his interaction with the cadets, he urged them to be role models for the younger generation and emphasized the NCC’s substantial contributions to various social service schemes. Gen. Pande reviewed a Guard of Honour, relished a band display, and received briefings on the cadets’ social awareness initiatives and cultural activities.

Cadets’ Achievements and Performances

The camp also served as a platform for the cadets to showcase their talents. Cadets from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in particular, received appreciation for their performances. Fifteen girl cadets were chosen to march on the Kartavya path during the Republic Day march past, and a total of ten cadets were selected for various performances during the Prime Minister’s rally. Gen. Pande also visited the ‘Hall of Fame’, a testament to the achievements of NCC alumni, and attended a cultural program presented by the cadets.

Education India Military Watch Now
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

