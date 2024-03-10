CBSE Official Advocates for Family Bonding Over Screen Time at DPS Rohini's 30th Anniversary

At the 30th anniversary celebrations of Delhi Public School - Rohini, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Secretary Himanshu Gupta emphasized the irreplaceable value of family ties and sibling love over the increasing screen time among children.

Gupta highlighted the critical role of dedicated time with children for their wholesome development, amidst a digital age where gadgets dominate young lives.

Screen Time Vs. Family Time

Gupta's observations underscore a growing concern regarding the balance between digital exposure and real-life interactions in the development of children. Noting the sharp increase in screen time, especially in the early years of a child's life, Gupta argued for the importance of nurturing relationships through quality time spent with family and siblings. This perspective aligns with research suggesting that excessive screen time can negatively affect children's cognitive and emotional development.

In his address, Gupta also spotlighted the pivotal role teachers and parents play in shaping the future of the youth. By fostering environments that value interpersonal relationships and real-world engagement, educators and parents can help mitigate the potential drawbacks of digital overexposure.

The celebration event, which also saw contributions from school principal Kanika Sachdeva Govi and other dignitaries, served as a platform to advocate for a balanced approach towards technology use among children.

Looking Forward

The discourse at the DPS Rohini anniversary celebration brings to the forefront the need for a collective effort in guiding the next generation towards healthy digital habits.

As the country looks to its youth to build the future, the emphasis on real-world connections, as championed by Gupta and other educators, presents a challenging yet vital goal. This event not only commemorated a milestone for the school but also set a precedent in rethinking the role of digital technology in children's lives.