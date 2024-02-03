CBSE Denies Association with Controversial Book on Dating

In a recent development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has categorically denied any association with a book that has been erroneously linked to the board by a section of the media. The board has issued a clarification, categorically refuting allegations that it published a book containing controversial material on dating and relationships.

CBSE Disassociates from Controversial Material

The CBSE took to social media to set the record straight, asserting that claims associating it with the controversial material were "baseless and incorrect." The book in the spotlight is titled 'A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment', authored by Gagan Deep Kaur and published by G.Ram Books (P) Ltd., Educational Publishers. This book was erroneously attributed to the CBSE after certain content from the book went viral on social media.

CBSE: Not Our Publication

The CBSE was explicit in its denial, emphasizing that it neither publishes nor recommends books from private publishers. The controversial chapter on 'Dating and Relationships', which was falsely attributed to a CBSE Class 9 textbook, is indeed from Gagan Deep Kaur's book. The board went on record to state that any claim associating the CBSE with this book is misleading and incorrect.

Public Reassured

Through its decisive response, the CBSE has reassured the public of its commitment to maintaining the integrity and appropriateness of its curriculum content. The board continues to uphold its mission of providing a balanced and holistic educational experience for students across the country.