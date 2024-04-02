CBSE Class 12 Exams Conclude, Results Expected by Mid-May 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) wrapped up the Class 12 examinations, marking the end of an academic milestone for over 15 lakh students across India and 26 countries. With the exams concluding, anticipation builds as students and parents eagerly await the results, which are likely to be announced in mid-May 2024.

Exam Overview and Anticipated Results Date

This year's CBSE Class 12 exams spanned from February 15 to April 2, 2024, following a streamlined, single-term format as opposed to the previous year's two-term approach. The significant change back to the traditional examination pattern has been a topic of discussion among educators and students alike. The board is expected to release the results in the second week of May, offering students access to their provisional mark sheets through the official CBSE and CBSE results websites.

Performance Trends and Open Book Examinations

In the previous year, the CBSE Class 12 exams witnessed a pass percentage of 87.33, with a notable number of students achieving marks above 90 and 95 percent. The introduction of Open Book Examinations (OBE) is on the horizon, with the CBSE considering a pilot run for select subjects in Classes 9 to 12. This innovative approach aims to evaluate the practicality and effectiveness of open-book tests in enhancing student learning outcomes.

Land Deal Controversy Amidst Educational Developments

In a separate development, a controversial land deal involving prominent government officials in Haryana has been halted due to discrepancies identified by revenue authorities. The deal, concerning a 14-acre parcel of land under a longstanding stay, has sparked discussions on governance and transparency, highlighting the multifaceted challenges facing the region.

As students and their families await the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 results, the educational landscape continues to evolve with new testing formats and the scrutiny of public land transactions. These developments reflect the dynamic nature of education and governance in India, underscoring the importance of adaptability and integrity in navigating future challenges.