CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam: Students Find Paper Easy and Balanced

New Delhi's recent Class 10 Social Science examination, conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on March 7, has been marked by students as an easy and well-structured assessment. The exam, which took place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, was analyzed by attendees as closely following the pattern of sample and previous years' papers, making it a less daunting experience for many.

Exam Overview and Student Reactions

According to the feedback collected from students who took the Social Science paper, the exam was described as uncomplicated, with many finding sections A and B particularly scoring. However, some noted that the case-based questions in section E presented a challenge. Overall, the paper comprised 37 questions totaling 80 marks, with a diverse question structure designed to test various aspects of the students' knowledge and understanding of the subject.

Post-Exam Analysis

Students keen on evaluating their performance have the option to review their answers through answer keys and solved papers available on private coaching institute portals. To access these materials, candidates are required to visit the respective portals, where they can download the CBSE 10th Social Science answer key PDF for further review. It's important to note, however, that CBSE does not officially release answer keys for Class 10 or Class 12 papers on its website, cbse.gov.in.

Looking Ahead

With the Social Science paper behind them, CBSE Class 10 students are now preparing for their upcoming exams, including Mathematics on March 11, followed by Computer Applications, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence on March 13. For further details regarding the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams, students and guardians are advised to visit the official CBSE website.

This year's Social Science examination not only highlights the continuous efforts by CBSE to align exam patterns with the expectations and capabilities of students but also underscores the importance of comprehensive preparation that includes practice with sample and previous years' papers. As students move forward with their remaining exams, the balance between challenge and fairness remains a key focus of the CBSE's educational assessment strategy.