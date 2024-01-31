Cathedral of St. Peter School Celebrates Catholic Schools Week with Community Engagement

The Cathedral of St. Peter School in Wilmington, Delaware, recently marked Catholic Schools Week with a host of community-centric activities. The week-long celebration, held from January 27 to February 2, aimed to underscore the importance of Catholic education and foster a deeper connection between the school, its students, and the wider community.

A Celebration of Community and Education

On January 31, the school held a special event to bring together students and their families for a luncheon and book fair. Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other relatives gathered in a show of solidarity and support for the educational institution. The event conveyed the school's mission to promote family involvement in the students' educational journey, a cornerstone of its approach to holistic development.

Students as Ambassadors and Community Members

As part of Catholic Schools Week, older students took on the role of ambassadors, conducting tours of the school premises for community members. This initiative served a dual purpose: it allowed students to take pride in their school environment and it gave the community a glimpse into the heart of the institution. Additionally, the students assembled gift bags with prayer cards for the school's supporters, further emphasizing the spirit of giving back that the school fosters.

Building Bonds Across Different Age Groups

The celebrations also included a Student Day, featuring a special lunch for all students, and a bingo event in the school gym. The bingo event paired older students with those in Pre-K and kindergarten, promoting interaction across different age groups. This unique pairing aimed to encourage mentorship and foster a sense of unity among the students, regardless of their age or grade level.

In conclusion, the Cathedral of St. Peter School's observance of Catholic Schools Week was a testament to its commitment to providing a quality Catholic education. Through a series of events designed to engage families and the local community, the school demonstrated its dedication to nurturing a strong, supportive educational environment for its students.