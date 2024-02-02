Catch-Up Fridays: A Novel Approach to Enhancing Reading Skills in the Philippines

The Department of Education in the Philippines has launched an innovative program, Catch-Up Fridays, designed to bridge learning gaps among students, particularly in reading. This initiative is a pivotal move in the country's educational field, seeking to offer students the chance to enhance their reading abilities without the need for additional remedial classes outside school hours.

Teachers Embrace Innovative Strategies

Teachers from the province of Laguna, such as Chinky Ruth Marilag of Lopez Elementary School, have expressed that while the program initially posed challenges, it has now become a beneficial tool in their teaching strategies. The program allows teachers to provide reading materials in an engaging and exciting way, sustaining the students' interest throughout the day.

Integrating Values and Health Education

Catch-up Fridays goes beyond reading lessons. It incorporates a comprehensive approach that includes values, health, and peace education into the curriculum. This integrated approach fosters a well-rounded educational experience, nurturing not only the students' intellectual growth but also their social and emotional development.

Customized Approach to Learning

Under the program, teachers have the liberty to group students based on their reading capabilities—into independent, instructional, and frustration readers. They employ integrative teaching strategies that link content with reading skill development, tailored to each group's needs. This approach ensures that every student gets the right level of challenge and support to improve.

The Department of Education stands behind these individualized approaches. They are committed to offering technical assistance, monitoring, and conducting regular reading assessments to aid schools in implementing the program. This support reinforces the program's objective: to help students 'catch up' on their reading skills, setting them on a path to academic success.