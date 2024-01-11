Carolyn Chambers’ Posthumous Bequest Fortifies Granville Community Foundation

A cherished Granville resident and former school teacher, Carolyn Chambers, has left an indelible mark on her beloved community through a generous posthumous contribution of $190,000 to the Granville Community Foundation. Chambers, fondly remembered as ‘sunshine’ by her loved ones, passed away on December 4, 2022, but her spirit of giving continues to resonate.

Philanthropy Paving the Way for Granville’s Future

This substantial bequest is expected to significantly bolster the foundation’s endowment fund, thereby enhancing its ability to support local grants across a diverse range of areas. From arts, music, culture, and recreation to education and historic preservation, the impact of Chambers’ philanthropy will reverberate across the spectrum of Granville’s social fabric.

Bequest Boosting the Carl Frazier Memorial Fund

Furthermore, a portion of Chambers’ bequest will fortify the Carl Frazier Memorial Fund. This noble initiative offers financial assistance to those Granville residents who are grappling with economic difficulties, exemplifying the community’s compassion and solidarity. Through Chambers’ contribution, the fund will be better equipped to provide economic relief in times of need.

Remembering Carolyn Chambers: A Legacy of Love

Chambers’ legacy extends far beyond this generous donation. Her unwavering commitment to her community, her love for family, her passion for Ohio State University football, and her fondness for antiques are all part of the tapestry of memories she leaves behind. Survived by her son, grandchildren, and daughter-in-law, Chambers’ love and warmth will continue to shine bright in the lives of those she touched.

In the face of Licking County’s rapid growth, Chambers’ thoughtful philanthropy is anticipated to play a pivotal role in shaping Granville’s future. The Granville Community Foundation has also taken the initiative to provide information for those inspired by Chambers and are interested in making planned gifts to support the community’s endeavors.