Carole Hooven’s Career at Harvard: A Controversy Sparked by Gender Comments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:22 am EST
Carole Hooven's Career at Harvard: A Controversy Sparked by Gender Comments

Carole Hooven, a luminary in the field of biological research and a former Harvard lecturer, faced an abrupt derailment in her career following a contentious Fox News interview in July 2021. Hooven’s declaration of the existence of only two sexes and her criticism of the erasure of ‘male’ and ‘female’ from medical school lexicon sparked a firestorm of controversy. A significant part of the backlash came from Laura Simone Lewis, a Harvard PhD student and a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) officer who accused Hooven of making ‘transphobic’ and ‘harmful’ remarks.

The Power Shift at Harvard

Hooven revealed that the norms within Harvard had shifted substantially due to DEI influence, allowing graduate students like Lewis to exert substantial influence over departmental decisions. Despite her attempts to privately clarify her stance, Hooven faced continued censure and found herself progressively isolated within the academic community. Even postgraduate students avoided assisting her in teaching for fear of being associated with alleged bigotry.

Hooven’s Struggles Amidst Accusations

In the face of escalating controversy, Hooven reported a conspicuous lack of support from her peers and administrative bodies. This neglect persisted even after the Harvard student union alleged that Hooven’s actions had bred racist abuse against Lewis, a claim for which Hooven found no supporting evidence.

The End of an Era at Harvard

Hooven, who had a history of respecting the identities of trans individuals and had never previously encountered issues with them, found herself stunned by the university’s response and the firm grip DEI practices had on faculty and departmental decisions. She ultimately became a controversial figure in the debates on gender and DEI practices, resulting in the end of her illustrious tenure at Harvard.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

