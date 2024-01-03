Caribbean Youth Summit: A Call for Youth Involvement in Sustainable Development

At the recently concluded Caribbean Youth Summit (CYS), young minds from across the region were called upon to channel their skills for the benefit of their countries’ sustainable development. The four-day event, hosted at the AC Mariott Hotel in New Kingston, served as a platform for young voices to be heard, their ideas to be shared, and their collective talents to be harnessed.

Youth Involvement in Policy Formulation

Dr. Richard N. Amenyah, Regional Director of the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), delivered a riveting message. He emphasized the integral role of youth in the formulation of public policies and the creation of transformative ideas for sustainable change. Dr. Amenyah highlighted the magnitude of investments made by UN agencies in youth development and underscored the need for regional integration to tap into the immense potential of the Caribbean people.

The Call for Social Norm Changes

Ambassador Marianne Van Steen, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Jamaica, also addressed the delegates. She urged the young participants to advocate for changes in social norms that have traditionally overlooked family violence. She also encouraged them to bolster their emotional resilience as they grapple with the challenges posed by gender-based violence.

Partnerships for Sustainable Change

The summit was organized by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in collaboration with the Caribbean Regional Youth Council and the Ministry of Education and Youth. Financial support came from the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Caribbean Regional Programme and several UN agencies, including UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNWOMEN, and UNESCO. The event epitomized a concerted effort to foster transformative ideas and promote sustainable change across the Caribbean.