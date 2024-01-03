en English
Education

Caribbean Youth Summit: A Call for Youth Involvement in Sustainable Development

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
Caribbean Youth Summit: A Call for Youth Involvement in Sustainable Development

At the recently concluded Caribbean Youth Summit (CYS), young minds from across the region were called upon to channel their skills for the benefit of their countries’ sustainable development. The four-day event, hosted at the AC Mariott Hotel in New Kingston, served as a platform for young voices to be heard, their ideas to be shared, and their collective talents to be harnessed.

Youth Involvement in Policy Formulation

Dr. Richard N. Amenyah, Regional Director of the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), delivered a riveting message. He emphasized the integral role of youth in the formulation of public policies and the creation of transformative ideas for sustainable change. Dr. Amenyah highlighted the magnitude of investments made by UN agencies in youth development and underscored the need for regional integration to tap into the immense potential of the Caribbean people.

The Call for Social Norm Changes

Ambassador Marianne Van Steen, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Jamaica, also addressed the delegates. She urged the young participants to advocate for changes in social norms that have traditionally overlooked family violence. She also encouraged them to bolster their emotional resilience as they grapple with the challenges posed by gender-based violence.

Partnerships for Sustainable Change

The summit was organized by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in collaboration with the Caribbean Regional Youth Council and the Ministry of Education and Youth. Financial support came from the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative Caribbean Regional Programme and several UN agencies, including UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF, UNWOMEN, and UNESCO. The event epitomized a concerted effort to foster transformative ideas and promote sustainable change across the Caribbean.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

