Carel to Host Interactive Webinar on Heat Pump Technologies and Policies

In a bid to foster understanding and advancement in sustainable heating and cooling solutions, controls manufacturer, Carel, has announced a complimentary webinar on heat pump market’s technologies and policies. The webinar, an initiative of the Carel Knowledge Centre, is intended to provide a thorough understanding of heat pumps, a pivotal technology for decarbonization.

Exploring Heat Pump Technologies and Policies

At the heart of the webinar is the exploration of the potential of heat pump systems to reduce global carbon emissions. The event will delve into the importance of efficient compression in achieving decarbonization goals, and the analysis of various compressor technologies such as scroll, spool, and peristaltic. Dr. Craig Bradshaw, a renowned expert in compressor modeling and development for heat pump applications, will be leading this discussion.

Decarbonization in the Building Sector

The webinar will also shed light on the shift towards decarbonization in the building sector. The role of consumers in driving decarbonization, the increasing demand for decarbonized built environments, and the adoption of heat pumps and other advanced technologies for net zero carbon homes will be key topics of discussion. The necessity for sustainable design and construction practices and the increasing adoption of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies by builders will also be highlighted.

Advancements and Challenges in Heat Pump Technology

Participants will gain insights into the advancements in heat pump technology, including the global sales and installations of heat pumps, the challenges and initiatives in developing heat pumps for cold climates, and the growing readiness to embrace heat pump technology. The session will also spotlight the development of advanced heat pump solutions by leading innovators in the HVAC industry.

The webinar, designed as an interactive quiz, offers participants a chance to win prizes, with awards for the top three scorers. This format aims to ensure an engaging and educative experience for all attendees, furthering Carel’s commitment to promoting understanding in the realm of sustainable heating and cooling solutions.