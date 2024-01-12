en English
Cardinal Czerny Stresses Importance of AI Literacy in Today’s Society

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:27 am EST
Cardinal Michael Czerny, Prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, has underlined the critical importance of literacy in understanding the implications of artificial intelligence (AI). Drawing upon Pope Francis’ New Year’s Day message titled ‘Artificial Intelligence and Peace,’ Czerny highlighted the Pope’s discernment of AI as a ‘sign of the times’ – a clear reflection of the transformative and enduring changes sweeping through modern society.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

AI holds the potential to profoundly influence the common good, human dignity, and fundamental rights. However, these possibilities mandate careful examination and informed engagement from all quarters. While acknowledging the positive advancements brought about by scientific and technological progress, the Pope warns against the dangers of a ‘technocratic paradigm’ where unchecked AI, driven by profit, could result in inequalities, injustices, and societal disruptions.

The Dark Side of AI

AI’s potential misuse in warfare, threats to social justice through job displacement, and the manipulation of information pose significant challenges. This clarion call for action extends to education, responsibility in AI design, and the urgent need for supervision and regulation of technology. Both national regulations and international agreements are deemed necessary to ensure that AI development is aligned with the preservation of human rights and environmental protection.

AI Literacy: A Must for All

The Cardinal’s message urges individuals to educate themselves about AI, to critically assess its consequences, and to actively participate in shaping a more peaceful and just future. ‘Illiteracy’ in the context of AI is no longer an acceptable excuse for inaction or ignorance regarding its profound societal effects. The ethical considerations and impacts of AI on employees in the workplace was also discussed, emphasizing the need for empathy and ethical awareness in AI development and deployment. Furthermore, the American Psychiatric Association’s diagnostic criteria for Narcissistic Personality Disorder, which includes impaired empathy, was mentioned, underscoring the importance of empathy in the AI debate.

Education International Relations
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

