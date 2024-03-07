CampSafe® Training Aims to Shield 14,000 Campers from Abuse: A Nationwide Initiative

With summer approaching, the safety of campers is paramount, and the Center for Child Counseling (CFCC) is leading the charge with its CampSafe® Training program. Designed to arm camp staff with crucial knowledge on preventing child sexual abuse, the initiative has already made strides in safeguarding over 14,000 campers across the United States this year. Cherie Benjoseph, the CFCC director of national outreach and education, underscores the program's role in breaking the cycle of abuse and fostering a safe environment for both campers and staff.

Empowering Camp Staff with Essential Knowledge

Developed with the 18-26 age group in mind, CampSafe® Training combines animated scenarios and interactive learning to emphasize the importance of safety without instilling fear. The program covers a wide range of topics, including setting healthy boundaries, interviewing and background check protocols, and establishing a consistent safety protocol across the camp. Justin Levy, assistant director at Camp Coleman, praises the program for its ease of use and the significant impact it has had on their camp's safety culture.

Building a Foundation of Trust and Safety

Through comprehensive training modules, CampSafe® ensures that every adult entering the camp is well-prepared to contribute to a safe and nurturing environment. The program has garnered educational endorsements, including from the American Camp Association, and is recognized as an Approved Youth Protection Training in Texas. According to Carrie Muhlstein of Camp Wayne for Boys, the pre-camp knowledge that staff gain through CampSafe® allows for more effective in-person training and a stronger collective understanding of child safety.

A Proactive Approach to Prevention

The success of the CampSafe® program is reflected in the confidence boost among camp staff, with their ability to identify at-risk campers rising from 49% to 97% post-training. The initiative's reach and effectiveness underscore the CFCC's commitment to extending the same level of protection and awareness to summer camps as it does to schools and child care centers. Renée Layman, CEO of the Center, emphasizes the importance of making trauma-awareness and abuse prevention accessible to all adults working with children, ensuring a safer summer for every camper.

As the initiative continues to expand, the CFCC invites camp associations, directors, parks and recreation departments, and school districts to learn more about adopting CampSafe® Training. By equipping more adults with the tools to prevent and respond to child sexual abuse, the program aims to create a nationwide safety net for all campers.