Campbell Elementary School on the Hunt for a New Principal

In a significant development, Campbell Elementary School is in the process of finding a new principal after the resignation of Principal Cathy Pacheco-Ogle. Pacheco-Ogle's resignation will be effective from June 30, 2024, and she began her administrative leave on January 30, 2024. She had taken the reins at the start of the school year, succeeding Brenda Kloberdanz, who had been promoted to the role of assistant superintendent.

Interim Changes and Timeline for New Appointment

With the sudden vacancy, the current assistant principal, Chanda Fleckenstein, has been appointed as the interim principal for the rest of the academic year. RE-1 Valley Superintendent, Dr. Martin Foster, has chalked out a timeline to appoint a new principal. The goal is to present a hiring recommendation by April 1. The search committee for the new principal will include various stakeholders from the school community, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive selection process.

Staffing Needs and Projection for Next Academic Year

Alongside the principal search, Dr. Foster has also broached the topic of staffing needs for the impending academic year. The staffing plan is being formulated considering the projected student enrollment. Existing institutions, Sterling Middle School and High School, aim to maintain their current staff levels. In contrast, Caliche Schools are contemplating adding a combined K-12 position in relation to the SmartLabs.

Infrastructure and Technological Updates

In the realm of infrastructure development, Dr. Foster revealed an exciting update. Both Ayres and Campbell will have SmartLabs installed during their spring break, indicating a drive towards integrating more technology within the learning environment. In parallel, the district is evaluating its calendar to weave in professional development opportunities with Northeast Colorado BOCES. On the technology front, the district's Technology Director, Dennis Klein, reported challenges in upgrading the district's internet bandwidth with the current provider, ENA. Consequently, the district is considering the option of switching to a new provider to ensure seamless internet connectivity. The board, in its recent meeting, approved various staffing changes, including resignations, new hires, transfers, and terminations.