Camp Cooper Commences 60th Anniversary with Major Sustainable Renovation

The Cooper Center for Environmental Learning, fondly known as Camp Cooper, ushers in its 60th year with an ambitious $2.7 million renovation project. This development marks the first significant upgrade since the 1960s, with a pronounced emphasis on sustainability.

A Step Towards Sustainable Learning

The renovation spans several months and entails the introduction of advanced, eco-friendly features. These include new restroom facilities equipped with composting toilets and waterless urinals, and the conversion of the existing edifice into a shower house. The center also plans to incorporate solar panels, outdoor classroom space, and greywater systems for effective shower wastewater management. Moreover, a comprehensive rainwater harvesting system is in the works to support the area's vegetation.

Primarily Serving Tucson Unified School District Students

Located at 5403 W. Trails End Road, Camp Cooper primarily serves students from the Tucson Unified School District. It has been an integral part of environmental education for over 140,000 students since its inception in 1964. The renovation kick-started with a groundbreaking ceremony, attended by TUSD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo, University of Arizona College of Education Dean Robert Berry, camp staff, donors, and partners.

Collaboration and Philanthropy Fuelling the Project

The University of Arizona College of Education collaborates with TUSD to manage the center. TUSD takes care of maintenance and utilities, while the college handles operations and programming. The construction will necessitate certain adjustments to the center's programming, including the introduction of alternative path entrances and scheduling around construction noise. Funding for the project is a result of philanthropy through the center's charitable foundations, contributions from local businesses, and individual donations.

Future development phases, scheduled for completion within three to five years, include upgraded sleeping cabins, expanded classroom and office space, and a commercial kitchen. A portion of the funding for these upgrades will come from a TUSD bond issue approved in November.