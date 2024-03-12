Cambridge University Ends State School Admissions Target, Shifts Focus

Cambridge University has announced the discontinuation of its undergraduate admissions target that aimed for a specific proportion of state and private school pupils, marking a significant shift in its approach to fostering diversity and inclusivity on campus. During an online open meeting on March 4, Mike Nicholson, director of recruitment, admissions, and participation, indicated the university's future Access and Participation Plan would not establish a formal target based on school type. This strategic pivot underscores Cambridge's commitment to removing barriers to education for students from underrepresented backgrounds, including those from deprived socio-economic backgrounds, underrepresented regions, and ethnicities.

Addressing Barriers to Equality of Opportunity

The university is in the process of drafting its next Access and Participation Plan (APP), which will span from 2025-26 to 2028-29. This plan aims to comprehensively address the multifaceted barriers that prospective and current undergraduate students face, focusing on admissions processes, on-course support, and post-study progression. Cambridge's strategic shift away from a school-type target aligns with broader efforts to enhance equality of opportunity, a move supported by the Office for Students (OfS) and various stakeholders within the educational community.

Exceeding Previous Targets

Cambridge University had previously set a goal to increase the proportion of state-educated undergraduates from 63.4% to 69.1% by the 2024-25 academic year. However, it has already surpassed this target, with 72.9% of new students coming from state schools in the 2022-23 academic year. This achievement highlights the university's success in attracting a diverse student body and raises questions about the necessity and fairness of maintaining specific admissions targets based on school type.

Future Plans and Implications

The decision to eliminate the state school target is part of Cambridge's broader initiative to redefine its approach to fostering diversity and inclusion within its student body. By focusing on socio-economic backgrounds, underrepresented regions, and ethnicities, the university aims to create a more equitable admissions process that truly reflects the diversity of society. This move signals a significant shift in how educational institutions evaluate and implement policies aimed at promoting inclusivity and underscores the evolving nature of admissions strategies in response to societal needs.