Cambridge Student Union Pledges Support for Dedicated Hindu Prayer Space

In a move marking a significant stride towards inclusion and diversity, the Cambridge Student Union (SU) has pledged to champion the creation of a dedicated prayer space for Hindu students at the university. The decision, a response to the rising demand of this sizable faith-based community, was solidified in a University Council meeting held on January 22.

Unanimous Approval of the Motion

The motion proposing the establishment of a dedicated Hindu prayer space was tabled by PhD student Yugal Kishore and backed by the SU's postgraduate president, Vareesh Pratap. Garnering unanimous approval, the motion saw 26 votes in favor, with no opposition and merely four abstentions. The overwhelming support for the motion underscores the pressing need for such a facility, considering the Hindu students represent the third largest faith-based demographic at the university.

Clarification and Understanding

In previous discussions held in November 2023, there was a need to discern whether the motion was advocating for more multi-faith spaces or specifically for Hindu worship. This clarification led to the understanding that the motion sought at least one exclusive space for Hindu worship. The motion highlighted the distinctive private practices inherent to Hindu rituals, making shared multi-faith spaces unsuitable for their proper observance.

Promoting Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion

The policy further accentuates the negative impact the absence of a prayer space exerts on Hindu students. It underlines the critical role of accessible prayer spaces in fostering equality, diversity, and inclusion within the university's multicultural environment. The resolutions agreed upon include lobbying with the university and local authorities to secure a worship space within walking distance from the university's bus stops, and launching a campaign against faith-based microaggressions and harassment.