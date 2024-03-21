Cambodia's Preah Monivong High School Honored with Prestigious Label France Education Mark

On March 19, 2024, Preah Monivong High School in Battambang Province, Cambodia, achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Label France Education quality mark, a testament to its outstanding French-speaking bilingual education. This prestigious recognition, awarded by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Cambodian Ministry of Education, Youth, and Sport, underscores the school’s commitment to delivering international standard quality education in Khmer-French language.

Elevating Education Standards

The Label France Education program globally encompasses 651 member institutions across 63 countries, showcasing a wide network dedicated to excellence in French bilingual education. Preah Monivong High School’s inclusion in this elite group is a result of its rigorous French-Khmer bilingual curriculum and the collaborative efforts with the French embassy to enhance French language education in Cambodia. The initiative, which began in 2017, culminated in the school’s official recognition in September of the previous year, marking a new era of educational excellence at the institution.

Celebrating Bilateral Cooperation

The award ceremony, graced by Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron and Elodie Vialis from the French embassy, not only celebrated the school’s achievement but also highlighted the fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and France in the educational sector. This partnership is poised to offer students and teachers at Preah Monivong High School access to an array of learning resources and participation in international projects, enriching the educational experience and fostering bilateral education cooperation between the two nations.

A Beacon of Educational Success

Preah Monivong High School’s recognition with the Label France Education mark is a significant accolade that reflects the school’s dedication to reducing dropout rates and enhancing student achievement. Kong Samneang, head of the Federation of Education Services in Cambodia, lauded the school for its successful assessment, emphasizing the importance of this recognition in boosting the quality of language education. The award symbolizes not only a milestone for Preah Monivong High School but also a stepping stone towards promoting excellence in bilingual education across Cambodia.

As Preah Monivong High School embarks on this new chapter, its achievement serves as an inspiration for other educational institutions striving for excellence in bilingual education. The Label France Education mark is not just a recognition of the school’s past accomplishments but a beacon guiding its future endeavors in nurturing globally competent individuals.