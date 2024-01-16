Cambodia's Ministry of Education Advocates for Reading Culture Ahead of National Reading Day

In the lead up to National Reading Day on March 11, Cambodia's Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport has issued a nationwide call to arms. The appeal is directed to various ministries, institutions, civil society organisations, and educational bodies across both the public and private sectors. The objective? To foster a culture of reading and underscore the importance of literacy.

Fostering a Culture of Reading

The initiative seeks to encourage employees, staff, and students to immerse themselves in activities that promote reading. This effort is part of a broader campaign to enhance educational outcomes and advocate for lifelong learning. The Ministry recognises the crucial role reading plays in personal and professional development and emphasises the need for stakeholders to organise events, activities, and programs that would inspire individuals of all ages to read more.

Preparing for the 9th National Reading Day

Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports, recently chaired a meeting to gear up for the 9th National Reading Day. This meeting underscored the importance of promoting reading and writing habits, boosting reading competency, and contributing to the preservation and enhancement of the culture of Khmer civilization. The consultation centered on the proceedings of the reading day, particularly the theme and slogan of the event, and the coordination of the support team, speakers, and guests in the programme.

A Nationwide Effort

This initiative reflects a nationwide commitment to improve literacy levels, enhance personal growth, and foster a love for reading. Not only does it aim to enrich individuals' knowledge and skills, but it also seeks to preserve and strengthen the rich cultural heritage of Cambodia. As the country prepares to celebrate National Reading Day, the message is clear: reading is a lifelong journey, a tool for personal and professional growth, and a vital element of cultural preservation.