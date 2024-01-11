en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cambodia

Cambodia’s Education Sector: Significant Advancements Amidst Persistent Challenges

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Cambodia’s Education Sector: Significant Advancements Amidst Persistent Challenges

In a remarkable stride towards progress, Cambodia has witnessed significant enhancements in its education sector over the past three decades. According to research by Nary Tao and Sovansophal Kao, 93 percent of school-age children are now attending primary school. The number of higher education institutes (HEIs) in the country has seen a dramatic rise, jumping from merely 10 in the 1990s to a staggering 132 in the 2021-2022 academic year. Concurrently, student enrollment in these HEIs has surged from approximately 10,000 to around 200,000, although this number has now stabilized.

Secondary Education and the Rural-Urban Divide

Despite the promising figures in primary education and higher education, the enrollment drops to 68.5 percent in lower secondary schools. This decrease indicates a reduced participation as students advance through the education system. The Cambodian government’s effort to enhance education is evident in the proliferation of secondary schools across the country. Currently, only two districts lack high schools, and a mere 6.7 percent of communes are without junior high schools.

International Support and Challenges Ahead

In 2022, the World Bank and the International Development Association provided a substantial support of $69.25 million to the country’s General Education Improvement Project. This initiative aims at improving equitable access to basic education and fostering a knowledge-based society. Nevertheless, the path to educational enhancement in Cambodia is fraught with challenges. Equitable access for disadvantaged groups and bridging the rural-urban education gap remain significant hurdles. The prolonged school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have also had an adverse impact on student learning outcomes.

Reforms and the Road Ahead

Despite the obstacles, the future of the education sector in Cambodia looks promising. Reforms such as paying teachers through bank accounts and embracing educational technology are expected to further improve the sector. As Cambodia aspires to become an upper-middle-income country by 2030, these advancements in education will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal. The journey ahead is long, but with continuous efforts and focused strategies, the country is steadily moving towards a brighter educational future.

0
Cambodia Education
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cambodia

See more
1 hour ago
Cambodia Cracks Down on Fake High School Certificates in Health Sector Exams
In a decisive move to uphold the integrity of Cambodia’s health sector, the national examination committee is escalating measures to curb the use of counterfeit high school certificates. This surge in vigilance comes in the wake of incidents where individuals have dishonestly secured admission into national health training institutions using fraudulent documents. Zero Tolerance for
Cambodia Cracks Down on Fake High School Certificates in Health Sector Exams
Reviving Khmer Art: A Monk's Journey in Clay Sculpting
21 hours ago
Reviving Khmer Art: A Monk's Journey in Clay Sculpting
Cambodia's Queen Mother Donates Historical Books to The Phnom Penh Post
23 hours ago
Cambodia's Queen Mother Donates Historical Books to The Phnom Penh Post
APSARA Authority Disciplines Employee for Violence Against Child Vendor
8 hours ago
APSARA Authority Disciplines Employee for Violence Against Child Vendor
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
16 hours ago
Cambodia's Annual Journalist Meet: A Step Towards Press Freedom
Cambodian Ministry Clamps Down on Illegal Gold Mining
20 hours ago
Cambodian Ministry Clamps Down on Illegal Gold Mining
Latest Headlines
World News
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
18 seconds
Kai Sotto: Rising from Injury and Aiming for NBA Aspirations
Pharmanova and X Corp. Join Forces to Battle Cholera Outbreak in 2024
2 mins
Pharmanova and X Corp. Join Forces to Battle Cholera Outbreak in 2024
Will Taylor Swift Bear the Blame for Chiefs' Super Bowl Failure? Brett Favre Weighs In
3 mins
Will Taylor Swift Bear the Blame for Chiefs' Super Bowl Failure? Brett Favre Weighs In
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
4 mins
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
Rozelle Interchange Project Faces Asbestos Scare: Health and Environmental Concerns Surge
4 mins
Rozelle Interchange Project Faces Asbestos Scare: Health and Environmental Concerns Surge
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters
4 mins
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters
India Raises Visa Processing Concerns at Trade Policy Forum Meeting with US
5 mins
India Raises Visa Processing Concerns at Trade Policy Forum Meeting with US
House Democrats Stand Firm Against Extreme Right-Wing Policy Changes
6 mins
House Democrats Stand Firm Against Extreme Right-Wing Policy Changes
NY AG Letitia James Comments on Evidence in Trump Family Civil Fraud Trial
8 mins
NY AG Letitia James Comments on Evidence in Trump Family Civil Fraud Trial
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app