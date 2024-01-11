Cambodia’s Education Sector: Significant Advancements Amidst Persistent Challenges

In a remarkable stride towards progress, Cambodia has witnessed significant enhancements in its education sector over the past three decades. According to research by Nary Tao and Sovansophal Kao, 93 percent of school-age children are now attending primary school. The number of higher education institutes (HEIs) in the country has seen a dramatic rise, jumping from merely 10 in the 1990s to a staggering 132 in the 2021-2022 academic year. Concurrently, student enrollment in these HEIs has surged from approximately 10,000 to around 200,000, although this number has now stabilized.

Secondary Education and the Rural-Urban Divide

Despite the promising figures in primary education and higher education, the enrollment drops to 68.5 percent in lower secondary schools. This decrease indicates a reduced participation as students advance through the education system. The Cambodian government’s effort to enhance education is evident in the proliferation of secondary schools across the country. Currently, only two districts lack high schools, and a mere 6.7 percent of communes are without junior high schools.

International Support and Challenges Ahead

In 2022, the World Bank and the International Development Association provided a substantial support of $69.25 million to the country’s General Education Improvement Project. This initiative aims at improving equitable access to basic education and fostering a knowledge-based society. Nevertheless, the path to educational enhancement in Cambodia is fraught with challenges. Equitable access for disadvantaged groups and bridging the rural-urban education gap remain significant hurdles. The prolonged school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have also had an adverse impact on student learning outcomes.

Reforms and the Road Ahead

Despite the obstacles, the future of the education sector in Cambodia looks promising. Reforms such as paying teachers through bank accounts and embracing educational technology are expected to further improve the sector. As Cambodia aspires to become an upper-middle-income country by 2030, these advancements in education will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal. The journey ahead is long, but with continuous efforts and focused strategies, the country is steadily moving towards a brighter educational future.