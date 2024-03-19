Cambodia's Education Minister Urges Teacher Training Schools to Establish Libraries, Reading Programs

Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron has initiated a call for all teacher training institutions in Cambodia to establish standard libraries and incorporate reading programmes into their curricula. This move aims to enhance the capabilities of pedagogical students significantly. The announcement came during his visit to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Teacher Training Centre on March 17, highlighting the ministry's commitment to elevating the quality of education in the nation.

Empowering Future Educators

During his visit, Chuon Naron observed the advancements in mentor skills through various technical workshops, team meetings, and training sessions focused on experimental materials. He stressed the importance of cultivating creativity, improving research abilities, and facilitating the exchange of teaching methods among trainees. Furthermore, the minister underscored the necessity for new pedagogical students to have access to a teaching handbook and advanced teaching materials, emphasizing primary school subjects such as reading, mathematics, and science. His vision includes a comprehensive skill set for incoming students, saving time and enriching the teaching-learning process.

Challenges and Support

Kong Samneang, head of the Federation of Education Services in Cambodia, echoed the minister's sentiment on the establishment of libraries, pointing out the myriad benefits for research and effective teaching. He acknowledged, however, that creating a standard library requires significant resources, such as physical infrastructure and teaching aids. Samneang called on school management teams to collaborate with relevant partners to ensure that libraries are well-equipped, which will, in turn, enable pedagogical students to enhance their knowledge and teaching methodologies.

Ministry's Vision for Quality Education

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport has expressed its dedication to transforming teacher training institutions into high-quality educational facilities. This transformation involves not just improving physical infrastructure and teaching resources but also modernizing teaching methods to align with the 21st-century educational context. The ministry's ongoing reforms aim at enhancing training programmes, advancing the professional development of mentors, integrating new technologies, and establishing libraries with comprehensive facilities. These efforts are directed towards enriching the training quality and ensuring that instructional students are equipped to deliver effective and quality education to their students.

This initiative by Minister Hang Chuon Naron marks a significant step towards improving the educational landscape in Cambodia. By focusing on the foundational aspects of education such as reading, mathematics, and science, and ensuring that future educators are well-prepared, Cambodia is setting a precedent for educational excellence. The successful implementation of these programs will not only elevate the quality of teaching but also foster a love for learning among students, shaping a brighter future for the nation.