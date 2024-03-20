Cambodia's Education Minister Urges Teacher Institutions to Boost Reading Programs

Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron has called on all teacher training institutions to establish standard libraries and incorporate reading programmes into their curricula to further enhance the capabilities of pedagogical students. The announcement was made during his visit to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Teacher Training Centre on March 17, highlighting the ministry's commitment to advancing the skills and resources available to future educators.

Revamping Pedagogical Training

During his tour, Chuon Naron observed the current advancements in mentor skills through technical workshops, team meetings, and training sessions focused on the use of experimental materials. He highlighted the necessity of creativity, improved research abilities, and the sharing of various teaching methods among trainees. Emphasizing the importance of equipping new students with comprehensive skills in reading, mathematics, and science, Chuon Naron stated, "New pedagogical students should have a teaching handbook and advance access to teaching materials to save time."

Building Resources for Effective Teaching

Kong Samneang, head of the Federation of Education Services in Cambodia, backed the minister's call for standard libraries. He pointed out the significant resources required for such an endeavor, including infrastructure and materials. However, he also noted the potential impact on teaching quality, saying, "If achieved, this will enable pedagogical students to read and research and impart that knowledge to their students." This initiative is part of a broader effort by the ministry to develop teacher training institutions into high-quality educational facilities that are well-equipped to meet the demands of the 21st century.

Future Steps for Educational Reform

The ministry has outlined its commitment to continuing the reform of training schools, focusing on enhancing training programmes, advancing the professional development of mentors, developing infrastructure with new technologies, and ensuring the richness and quality of training materials. These steps are aimed at preparing instructional students to impart effective and quality knowledge to their students, in line with modern educational standards.