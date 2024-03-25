Cambodia's Digital Literacy Dilemma: Only 30% Skilled Amidst 67.5% Internet Access

Recent findings by the ASEAN Foundation spotlight a stark digital literacy gap in Cambodia, despite widespread internet adoption. On March 20, the foundation divulged that a mere 30% of Cambodians have basic media and digital literacy skills, although 67.5% enjoy internet access. This revelation underscores the urgent need for targeted digital literacy programs to bridge this gap and fortify the population against misinformation.

Dissecting the Digital Divide

The report emphasizes the consequential role of education in equipping Cambodians with the skills necessary to navigate the digital landscape effectively. It also points out the significant challenges faced by ethnic minority groups, who are particularly vulnerable due to limited digital skills and access to reliable information. The study's insights into the disparities in critical thinking and privacy protection skills across ASEAN countries highlight a broader regional challenge, with Thailand and the Philippines lagging in these crucial areas.

ASEAN's Quest for Digital Literacy

The ASEAN Foundation, with backing from Google.org, presented these findings at the "ASEAN Regional Symposium: Unveiling Insights into the Region’s Digital Literacy" in Bangkok. The study, titled "One Divide or Many Divides? Underprivileged ASEAN Communities’ Meaningful Digital Literacy and Response to Disinformation", seeks to deepen the understanding of digital literacy's role in combating disinformation. Through comprehensive surveys and data collection across all ASEAN member states, the foundation aims to foster a more inclusive and digitally resilient region.

Empowering ASEAN Communities

ASEAN Foundation executive director, Piti Srisangnam, and Google.org Asia-Pacific lead, Marija Ralic, expressed their commitment to enhancing digital literacy across the region. By equipping ASEAN communities with essential media literacy skills, the foundation and Google.org aspire to create a safer, more inclusive digital environment. This initiative marks a critical step towards addressing the digital divide and ensuring that all ASEAN citizens can fully participate in the digital economy.