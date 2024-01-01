Cambodia’s 11th National Forum on Inclusive Education: Charting the Course for Educational Equity

The 11th National Forum on Inclusive Education in Cambodia, a seminal event organized by the Working Group on Education and Disability (WGED) and the Special Education Department (SED), under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, recently unfolded with the participation of over 200 stakeholders. The forum which occurred on December 29, adopted both online and in-person engagement methods. The event was presided over by none other than the ministry secretary of state, Serey Chumneah.

Addressing the Challenges

The forum was strategically designed to address the pressing challenges in the education sector, specifically those associated with inclusive education for students with disabilities. The primary objective revolved around resource mobilization to ensure educational equity. The key issues underlined included the necessity to enhance policy implementation and to fortify the educational mechanism to cultivate a thoroughly inclusive environment.

(Read Also: Cambodian Leaders Extend New Year 2024 Wishes, Acknowledge Royal Family’s Contributions)

Call for Collaboration

Serey Chumneah underscored the significance of collaboration and responsibility among stakeholders for educational advancements. Echoing this sentiment, Chhort Bunthong, a representative of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), acknowledged the forum’s synergy with national strategies targeted at achieving education equity. This alignment was noted to support Cambodia’s socioeconomic aspirations for 2030 and 2050.

(Read Also: Cambodia’s Takeo Province and China’s Weifang City Sign MoU to Boost Cultural and Tourism Cooperation)

Identifying Obstacles

However, the forum also shed light on the considerable challenges that lie ahead. The incomplete integration of government strategies, a scarcity of human resources, and financial restraints were pinpointed as significant roadblocks to actualizing these objectives. The forum urged all stakeholders to join hands and overcome these obstacles to ensure the realization of Cambodia’s ambitious goals.

Read More