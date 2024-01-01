en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cambodia

Cambodia’s 11th National Forum on Inclusive Education: Charting the Course for Educational Equity

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Cambodia’s 11th National Forum on Inclusive Education: Charting the Course for Educational Equity

The 11th National Forum on Inclusive Education in Cambodia, a seminal event organized by the Working Group on Education and Disability (WGED) and the Special Education Department (SED), under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, recently unfolded with the participation of over 200 stakeholders. The forum which occurred on December 29, adopted both online and in-person engagement methods. The event was presided over by none other than the ministry secretary of state, Serey Chumneah.

Addressing the Challenges

The forum was strategically designed to address the pressing challenges in the education sector, specifically those associated with inclusive education for students with disabilities. The primary objective revolved around resource mobilization to ensure educational equity. The key issues underlined included the necessity to enhance policy implementation and to fortify the educational mechanism to cultivate a thoroughly inclusive environment.

(Read Also: Cambodian Leaders Extend New Year 2024 Wishes, Acknowledge Royal Family’s Contributions)

Call for Collaboration

Serey Chumneah underscored the significance of collaboration and responsibility among stakeholders for educational advancements. Echoing this sentiment, Chhort Bunthong, a representative of the Royal Academy of Cambodia (RAC), acknowledged the forum’s synergy with national strategies targeted at achieving education equity. This alignment was noted to support Cambodia’s socioeconomic aspirations for 2030 and 2050.

(Read Also: Cambodia’s Takeo Province and China’s Weifang City Sign MoU to Boost Cultural and Tourism Cooperation)

Identifying Obstacles

However, the forum also shed light on the considerable challenges that lie ahead. The incomplete integration of government strategies, a scarcity of human resources, and financial restraints were pinpointed as significant roadblocks to actualizing these objectives. The forum urged all stakeholders to join hands and overcome these obstacles to ensure the realization of Cambodia’s ambitious goals.

Read More

0
Cambodia Education Social Issues
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NEC Approves Voter List for Cambodia's Upcoming Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodian Leaders Extend New Year 2024 Wishes, Acknowledge Royal Family's Contributions

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia in 2023: Peaceful Power Transfer and Record-Breaking SEA Games

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia's 2023: A Year of Political Transition and Sporting Triumph

By Salman Khan

Photographs That Speak: A Glimpse into Global Resilience and Environme ...
@Cambodia · 3 hours
Photographs That Speak: A Glimpse into Global Resilience and Environme ...
heart comment 0
FACT Donates Over 200 Bins in Environmental Preservation Move

By Rafia Tasleem

FACT Donates Over 200 Bins in Environmental Preservation Move
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Cambodia’s Takeo Province and China’s Weifang City Sign MoU to Boost Cultural and Tourism Cooperation

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodia's Takeo Province and China's Weifang City Sign MoU to Boost Cultural and Tourism Cooperation
Cambodian PM Hun Manet Directs Boost in Health Measures and Hospital Services

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodian PM Hun Manet Directs Boost in Health Measures and Hospital Services
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
2 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
2 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
3 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
3 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
4 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
4 mins
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
5 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
5 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
7 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
10 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
30 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
33 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
36 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
45 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
48 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app