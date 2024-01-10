Cambodian PM Hun Manet Stresses on Educational Reform: Not Revolution but Collective Effort

The Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, underscored the significance of educational reform in a recent meeting with 1,691 students who excelled in the national high school diploma exams. He stressed that reform should not be confused with revolution, highlighting the complexities involved in implementing successful reform. Manet emphasized the necessity of combined support from various stakeholders for educational success, identifying five key elements: the students' efforts, teachers' dedication, parental support, the Ministry of Education's focus, and community involvement, including the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) government working group.

Role of the Government Working Group

The Prime Minister acknowledged the role of the CPP government working group in providing capacity building for students before exams. He also underscored the challenges faced in changing the community's culture and mindset in the context of reform. Outlining four crucial factors for sustainable reform, Manet highlighted a clear national vision, high commitment, loyal participation, and dedication.

Encouraging Different Educational Pathways

Manet also encouraged students who did not pass the exams to persevere and explore other educational avenues, suggesting studying for an associate's degree in technical skills or retaking the exam. The High School Diploma Examination that happened on November 6-7 had a pass rate of 72.89%, with 98,460 of the 135,072 candidates passing.

Praise for Education Reforms

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron expressed pride in the results, crediting them to the leadership of former Prime Minister Hun Sen. He acknowledged Manet's commitment to education via the implementation of the Pentagonal Strategy-Phase I, focusing on human capital and technology. Kong Samneang, president of the Federation of Education Services, commended the educational reforms for reducing corruption and improving the quality of education. He emphasised the necessity for a robust educational foundation and lauded the establishment of model schools across the country.