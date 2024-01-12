en English
Cambodia

Cambodia to Host First Khmer Literature Dictation Contest: A Step Towards Cultural Preservation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:23 pm EST
Cambodia to Host First Khmer Literature Dictation Contest: A Step Towards Cultural Preservation

In an unprecedented move, Cambodia is gearing up for its first public Khmer Literature dictation contest, titled “Angkor Writing”, scheduled to be held on January 21, 2024, on the western causeway of the iconic Angkor Wat Temple. The event has stirred notable enthusiasm, attracting a sizable number of 815 registrants from a variety of backgrounds.

Preserving Cultural Heritage

The primary objective of the contest is to enhance the general public’s proficiency in Khmer literature and to cultivate an appreciation for the Khmer written language. Deputy secretary-general of the National Assembly, Lim Bunhok, has emphasized the requirement for additional funds to complete preparations, which include printing participant shirts and designating teachers to assess the dictations.

The organizers envision the contest as a catalyst for a national movement that underscores the importance of the Khmer language and its proper use. The dictation topics will be significant and historically linked to Angkor, aiming to educate rather than simply award winners.

Enriching National Curriculum

With an eye on the future of the competition, Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, suggests incorporating Khmer language dictation into the curricula of secondary schools. He believes that such initiatives will motivate Cambodian youth to cherish their literary heritage, thereby ensuring its preservation for future generations.

Rewards and Recognition

The contest isn’t solely about learning; it also acknowledges excellence. Prizes for the top three contestants include cash, hotel stays, and other rewards, making participation attractive for all. Backed by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport, the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, the Apsara National Authority, NGO Sipar, and individual literature enthusiasts, the event promises to be a landmark in Cambodia’s cultural calendar.

Cambodia Education
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

