Cambodia Tackles Human Trafficking and Enhances Education in a Bid for Economic Progress

In a landmark move, the Cambodian government has introduced a new anti-human trafficking strategy. The initiative, led by Minister of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour, involves a unique approach where tourist visas bear a specific note indicating that the holder is not permitted to work legally in Cambodia. This initiative is amplified by large message boards at all points of entry into the country, reiterating the stipulation. This strategy is designed to combat and eradicate human trafficking, a menace that has been a longstanding issue in the region.

Building Human Capital Through Education

On November 14, 2023, Cambodia launched a visionary project targeting underprivileged youth. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Dr. Hun Manet, the National Project on Vocational and Technical Training for Young People from Poor and Vulnerable Families aims to provide free technical education to 1.5 million individuals. Participants in the program not only receive four months of free education but also a monthly stipend of 280,000 riels until graduation.

One such beneficiary of this initiative is Khea Sokun, a young man from a disadvantaged family in Stong district, Kampong Thom province. With a dream to improve his family’s financial situation and contribute to his country’s development, Sokun sees this opportunity as a stepping stone towards securing a well-paying job. His ultimate aspiration is to leverage the skills he acquires from the Preah Kossomak Polytechnic Institute in Phnom Penh to start a small company in Kampong Thom.

Striving Towards an Ambitious Vision

These initiatives form a part of the Cambodian government’s first five-year phase of the Pentagonal Strategy. The strategy focuses on building human capital, diversifying the economy, and enhancing competitiveness. The target is to achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030 and high-income status by 2050. The Royal Academy of Cambodia’s Institute of China Studies director-general reaffirmed the importance of peace, an open policy, and internal factors in achieving this ambitious vision. Currently, Cambodia ranks 152 in Gross National Income (GNI) out of 190 countries, with a target to reach a GNI per capita of $4,466 by 2030. Despite the challenges, Cambodia’s economy has been one of the top performers in the region.