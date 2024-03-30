Cambodia Hosts First National Lifelong Learning Forum, Emphasizing Digital Innovation

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport has partnered with IT Academy STEP Cambodia and DVV International Cambodia to launch the inaugural national lifelong learning forum titled "Digital Technology Represents Lifelong Learning Opportunities" on March 28. This groundbreaking event aims to harness digital technology for advancing continuing education and skills development, with over 80 institutions set to participate.

Forum Focus and Participant Engagement

Key discussion topics at the forum will center on the significant role of continuous education in economic growth, the job market, and skills enhancement. It will also delve into how digital technology can be a pivotal factor in facilitating lifelong learning opportunities. The forum's outcomes are expected to shape action plans for integrating digital technology in educational practices, aiming to bolster youth engagement in skills training and support the Cambodian workforce's development.

Support and Endorsements

Kong Samneang, head of the Federation of Education Services in Cambodia, has strongly endorsed the initiative, emphasizing the importance of embracing lifelong learning for human development. He highlighted that continuous learning is crucial for personal growth and wisdom across all life stages, and digital technology plays a key role in enhancing the quality of education.

Future Implications

The ministry is encouraging all educational stakeholders to widely promote the forum, signaling a national movement towards enhancing lifelong learning through digital innovation. This collaborative effort is poised to create a significant impact on the development of Cambodia's workforce and national economic growth, demonstrating a commitment to preparing for future challenges through education and technology.