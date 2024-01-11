Cambodia Celebrates Scholars Bound for New Zealand: Ambassadors for Tourism

Setting a new precedent in enhancing academic opportunities, the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) in Cambodia recently celebrated the success of 35 scholars set to embark on their educational journey in New Zealand from 2024 to 2025. The students, recipients of scholarships from the New Zealand government, were congratulated by the Minister of Tourism, Sok Soken, at a ceremony that underscored the significance of their achievement.

Carrying the Torch of Cambodia’s Tourism Potential

In his address to the students, Minister Sok Soken underlined their role not only as students but as cultural ambassadors and proponents of Cambodia’s immense tourism potential. He urged them to uphold the Khmer culture and traditions and to utilize their time in New Zealand to promote Cambodia, a country recently recognized by the World Health Organization as a ‘small country with a big heart’.

New Zealand’s Aid in Shaping Cambodia’s Educational Landscape

These scholarships are a part of New Zealand’s continuous support to Cambodia’s educational efforts. Since 2005, over 400 Cambodian students have benefited from these scholarships, covering a broad spectrum of expenses including pre-departure study, airfare, travel insurance, set-up allowance, tuition, living expenses, food, health insurance, and costs associated with research projects and theses. This aid has been instrumental in shaping Cambodia’s educational landscape, which has seen a significant improvement in recent years.

Acknowledging the Opportunity and Responsibility

Ei Chali, representing the scholarship awardees, expressed gratitude for the government’s support and the opportunity to engage with senior officials. She emphasized the responsibility they bear to stay updated with Cambodia’s tourism developments and ensure their international propagation. With Cambodia having achieved a record of 93% of school-aged children attending primary school and a surge in higher education institutes, these scholarship recipients are the torchbearers of a brighter educational future for the country.