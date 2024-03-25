Cambodia and Germany's GIZ Forge Partnership for Vocational Training to Boost Workforce Skills

The Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training in Cambodia has embarked on a strategic initiative with Germany's international development agency GIZ, aiming to fortify the nation's workforce through an ASEAN-Switzerland technical, vocational education and training (TVET) program. Announced on March 19, this collaboration is poised to transform the landscape of employment opportunities for Cambodia's lesser-educated populace by imparting crucial technical skills.

Advertisment

Setting the Stage for Socio-Economic Growth

During a bilateral meeting preceding the MoU signing ceremony, Labour Minister Heng Sour underscored the TVET program's role in complementing the ministry's ongoing efforts. By targeting specific groups for high-quality training, the initiative is geared towards preparing Cambodia for its ambitious goal to ascend to an upper-middle-income status by 2030, and eventually, a high-income tier by 2050. GIZ’s director in Cambodia, Gunter Riethmacher, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the partnership's potential to catalyze socio-economic development within the Kingdom.

Enhancing Employment through Professional Training

Advertisment

Yang Peou, secretary-general of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, lauded the TVET agreement as a pivotal mechanism for bolstering the nation's employment sector. The government's recent launch of a new vocational and technical training program aims to reach 1.5 million young individuals from impoverished and vulnerable backgrounds. Peou emphasized that an elevation in workforce quality would not only attract more investors but also pave the way for the creation of better-paid positions, moving away from the current reliance on unskilled labor prevalent in the country's factories.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

The initiative represents a significant leap forward in addressing the skill gaps within Cambodia's workforce. As the country progresses towards enhancing the knowledge and capabilities of its workers, the prospects for sustainable economic growth and the attraction of foreign investment brighten. The collaboration between the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training and GIZ is a testament to the power of international cooperation in fostering development and prosperity, setting a promising trajectory for Cambodia's journey towards becoming a hub of skilled labor in the region.