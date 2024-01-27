In a remnant of tradition making a dramatic comeback, California has made cursive handwriting compulsory for grade school students. In an era where everything is turning digital, this move is a conscious effort to preserve the art of handwriting. The law, Assembly Bill 446, sponsored by former elementary school teacher Sharon Quirk-Silva, mandates handwriting instruction for 2.6 million Californians in grades one to six, and cursive lessons for 'appropriate' grade levels, generally considered to be third grade and above.

Reviving Cursive: A Cognitive Boost

Experts advocate the cognitive development, reading comprehension, and fine motor skills that learning cursive promotes. Leslie Zoroya, project director for reading language arts at the Los Angeles County Office of Education, emphasized the essential skills that link together and improve childhood development through learning cursive. With this legislation, the objective is to ensure that students leaving sixth grade can read and write in cursive.

Cursive Handwriting: A Cultural Necessity

Teachers value the historical insights that students gain from learning cursive. The ability to read family letters from previous generations and important historical documents opens a gateway to the past. California is the 22nd state to require cursive handwriting and the 14th to enact a cursive instruction bill since 2014. This move is not only a cultural shift but also a testament to the state's recognition of the cognitive benefits of teaching cursive writing.

The Cyprus Protest: A Call for Advocacy

In a different part of the world, Cyprus is witnessing a surge in political activism. The 'Active Citizens Movement - Movement of United Cypriot Hunters' staged a protest in response to perceived unfulfilled promises by President Nikos Christodoulides. The demonstration took place at the Rizoelia roundabout and involved hundreds of hunters. The protesters voiced concerns over the depletion of game animal populations and called for their fellow hunters to join the advocacy efforts. The rallying cry 'Now is the Time for Advocacy' echoed amidst the disrupted traffic, drawing attention to their cause.