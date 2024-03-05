Caliche High School's FBLA Triumph: 26 Students Head to State Leadership Conference

Twenty-six of Caliche High School's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members have qualified for the State Leadership Conference, marking a significant achievement for the school and highlighting the dedication of its students and the long-standing commitment of their advisor.

Advertisment

Empowering Future Leaders

During a recent RE-1 Valley School Board meeting, the board approved the FBLA trip request, allowing students to utilize district Career and Technical Education (CTE) funds for registration and accommodation. This approval came after a compelling presentation by Kendyll Armstrong, Ava Hernandez, and Karsyn Huss on their website design project for a fictional non-profit, Firm-Roots. Their initiative demonstrates not only their technical skills but also their awareness of social issues and the importance of community service.

A Legacy of Excellence

Advertisment

Jeanett Lambrecht, celebrated for her 20 years as FBLA advisor at Caliche, was recognized for her instrumental role in guiding students towards success. Her dedication has fostered an environment where students consistently exceed expectations, evidenced by their impressive showing at district levels and their ambitious projects. Additionally, the school board discussed other agenda items, including internet infrastructure improvements and legislative changes affecting school policies, showing a holistic approach to educational excellence.

Looking Ahead

As these talented students prepare for the State Leadership Conference, their journey reflects more than just academic achievement; it symbolizes the potential of young leaders to drive positive change. With the support of their school and community, the Caliche High School FBLA members are poised to make a lasting impact, underscoring the value of leadership development programs in shaping the future.