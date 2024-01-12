Cal State LA Launches ‘Prison to Careers’ Program to Assist Formerly Incarcerated Graduates

California State University, Los Angeles has been awarded a $900,000 grant to establish the Prison to Careers Equity Pathway program. The initiative is designed to aid formerly incarcerated college graduates in their reintegration into society, providing them with the necessary tools and resources for successful employment.

Education as a Tool for Change

The program underscores the university’s dedication to harnessing the transformative power of education, particularly in promoting social mobility and breaking the intergenerational incarceration cycle. It will offer a comprehensive suite of services, including professional development, training, coaching, career planning, and mentorship, tailored to meet the unique needs of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated students. The initiative forms part of a broader strategy to build community capacity to curb violence, serve victims and youth, and achieve fair outcomes through evidence-based criminal and juvenile justice strategies.

Building on Existing Programs

The Prison to Careers Equity Pathway program builds upon the university’s existing Prison B.A. Graduation Initiative at the California State Prison in Lancaster. Reputed as California’s first in-person bachelor’s degree completion program for incarcerated students, the initiative began in 2016 with backing from the Second Chance Pell federal pilot program. It enables students to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, with a focus on organizational communication.

Addressing Unemployment Risks

While higher education has been shown to significantly reduce recidivism rates, unemployment remains a substantial risk factor for repeat offences. The new program is designed to bridge this gap, connecting students with regional employers and community organizations that can offer meaningful career opportunities. By doing so, the program aims to help students utilize their academic and lived experiences in fulfilling careers, thereby furthering their successful reintegration into society.