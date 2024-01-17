CAE Healthcare and GigXR Join Forces to Boost Simulation-Based Training

CAE Healthcare, a global leader in healthcare simulation, and GigXR, a renowned provider of immersive learning technology, have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing simulation-based training for healthcare institutions. This collaboration is a step towards a 'simulation everywhere' approach, a concept that holds significant relevance amidst the ongoing healthcare staffing crisis.

Bringing Multimodal Simulation to Healthcare Training

The partnership is centered around the integration of GigXR's immersive learning applications with CAE Healthcare's extensive training infrastructure. The combined capabilities of both organizations aim to offer comprehensive solutions that provide detailed insights into the performance of individual learners and entire cohorts. Jeff Evans, the President of CAE Healthcare, emphasized the importance of multimodal simulation, which integrates physical, digital, virtual, and immersive products, and leverages technologies like Generative AI to improve learning and patient safety.

GigXR's Immersive Platform and CAE Healthcare's Infrastructure

GigXR's platform, trusted by over 70 enterprise-scale healthcare institutions across four continents, allows for the management of digital and immersive training experiences from a single dashboard. This platform is set to become interoperable with CAE Healthcare's capabilities, thereby enabling a seamless and efficient training experience for healthcare professionals. The partnership aims to streamline the implementation and management of multimodal simulation for a variety of institutions, including medical and nursing schools, hospital systems, first responders, and government entities.

Unveiling the Future of Healthcare Training at IMSH 2024

The potential benefits of this groundbreaking partnership are set to be demonstrated at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH) 2024 conference. GigXR will showcase its mixed reality applications for clinical simulation, exhibiting the hyper-realistic simulation and AI-powered, on-demand standardized patients. The demonstration aims to provide a glimpse into the future of healthcare training, where the integration of immersive technology and comprehensive training infrastructure could revolutionize learning and patient safety.