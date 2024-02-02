Byju's Navigates Investor Conflict Amidst $200 Million Rights Issue

Byju's, the edtech giant, is presently grappling with a leadership tumult as a specific faction of investors is demanding the replacement of the founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran. Despite the stir and the call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) aimed at leadership overhaul, the company has affirmed its move to proceed with a proposed $200 million rights issue, having received commitments surpassing the target amount. Amidst this turmoil, Byju's has indicted some investors of conspiring against the company.

A Letter to the Employees

In a letter to the employees, the company communicated its disappointment in the actions of the investors during these difficult times. The founders, who are also significant investors, were portrayed as deeply committed to the company's welfare. Byju's has attributed the delay in the January salary payments to an 'artificially induced crisis by these select investors.' The salary payments for January are expected to be completed by February 5, having started on February 2.

Byju's Financial Struggles

As the company battles internal financial issues, it is not just the investors but also the employees who are bearing the brunt. To ensure the financial security of the company, Byju Raveendran has gone the extra mile, even pledging his home. The company is also dealing with a separate issue where the hashtag 'Boycott Zerodha' trended on social media due to technical glitches in Zerodha's trading app, causing losses for users. Amidst all these financial struggles, Byju's Alpha unit in the US has also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, indicating liabilities between $1 billion to $10 billion.

The Rights Issue and Investor Conflict

The proposed $200 million rights issue by Byju's has received commitments over 100%, yet the company faces investor conflict. A group of shareholders, including tech investor Prosus, are seeking to oust the founders of Byju's and initiate a leadership overhaul. While Byju's maintains that its investors lack the voting rights to remove the founder and his family from key positions, investors are calling for changes in leadership due to concerns about governance, financial mismanagement, and compliance issues. Despite the crisis, the company's success in the rights issue will mark the beginning of the final phase of its recovery.