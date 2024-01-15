Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions

Business Insider, the prominent news organization, stands firm on its allegations of plagiarism against Neri Oxman, a former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and wife of billionaire Bill Ackman. CEO Barbara Peng has defended the integrity of the investigation and its findings, emphasizing the rigorous journalistic standards followed during the process.

The Accusations and Fallout

In an assertion that has sparked controversy, Business Insider and its parent company, Axel Springer, reported that Oxman had plagiarized portions of her doctoral dissertation. Oxman, an esteemed academic and entrepreneur, admitted to inadequacies in citing some of her work, yet maintained her innocence regarding plagiarism. The accusations have drawn a sharp reaction from Oxman’s husband, Bill Ackman, who has challenged the accuracy of Business Insider’s reporting and threatened legal action.

Maintaining Editorial Independence

Axel Springer urged a review of the reporting, causing unease among Business Insider staffers. They fear the implications of such a precedent on the outlet’s journalistic freedom and editorial independence. However, the company expressed satisfaction with the review completed by Business Insider, standing by their initial report. Representatives for Oxman and Ackman were unavailable for immediate comment.

