Business

Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions

Business Insider, the prominent news organization, stands firm on its allegations of plagiarism against Neri Oxman, a former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and wife of billionaire Bill Ackman. CEO Barbara Peng has defended the integrity of the investigation and its findings, emphasizing the rigorous journalistic standards followed during the process.

The Accusations and Fallout

In an assertion that has sparked controversy, Business Insider and its parent company, Axel Springer, reported that Oxman had plagiarized portions of her doctoral dissertation. Oxman, an esteemed academic and entrepreneur, admitted to inadequacies in citing some of her work, yet maintained her innocence regarding plagiarism. The accusations have drawn a sharp reaction from Oxman’s husband, Bill Ackman, who has challenged the accuracy of Business Insider’s reporting and threatened legal action.

Maintaining Editorial Independence

Axel Springer urged a review of the reporting, causing unease among Business Insider staffers. They fear the implications of such a precedent on the outlet’s journalistic freedom and editorial independence. However, the company expressed satisfaction with the review completed by Business Insider, standing by their initial report. Representatives for Oxman and Ackman were unavailable for immediate comment.

Financial Times Subscriptions

In a related development, the article also highlights the subscription services offered by the Financial Times (FT). The promotion offers readers various subscription plans, ranging from a trial period to annual plans, and different pricing structures. Subscribers are promised complete digital access to high-quality journalism, expert analysis, and home delivery of the FT newspaper. The offer is touted as a chance to save on upfront annual payments and join the over a million readers who opt to pay for the Financial Times’ content.

Business Education
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

