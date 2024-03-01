Bulgaria's Education Ministry Launches Initiatives for Road Safety, Bullying Prevention

Bulgaria's Education Ministry's Sectoral Council has officially given the green light to twenty-two national education development programmes, marking a significant step forward in addressing critical areas such as road traffic safety and school bullying prevention. Education and Science Minister Galin Tzokov, alongside deputy ministers, experts, and social partners, convened to set these initiatives into motion, reflecting the country's commitment to fostering a safer, more inclusive educational environment.

Enhancing Road Safety and Bullying Prevention

With a substantial investment exceeding BGN 4,000,000, the new road safety programme aims to instill responsible behavior among children and pupils. This initiative will support road safety training, the construction of dedicated training facilities, the use of an interactive road safety application, and the provision of vehicles for safely transporting students. Complementing this effort, the newly introduced National Programme for School Bullying and Aggression Prevention, with a budget of BGN 500,000, plans to expand its reach to cover more schools and include kindergartens. This programme builds on the previous year's efforts to create an aggression-free and safe school environment.

Preparing for the Future: PISA 2025 and ICT Incorporation

Looking ahead, the National Programme for the Implementation of the National Standardized External Assessment is gearing up schools for the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey. This preparation is crucial for benchmarking Bulgarian students' academic performance on an international scale. Additionally, the Programme for the Incorporation of Information and Communication Technology into Pre-school and School Education focuses on elevating the competences of pupils, teachers, and management teams in cybersecurity and safe internet use, acknowledging the growing importance of digital literacy in today's world.

Vocational Education and International Outreach

New modules have been incorporated into three key education development programmes: Bulgarian Educational Routes, Vocational Education and Training, and Prevention and Rehabilitation of Education Professionals. Specifically, the Bulgaria Educational Routes Programme, with a funding of BGN 500,000, targets Bulgarian Sunday schools supported by the Education Ministry and state schools abroad, aiming to strengthen the global Bulgarian educational network. The Sectoral Council's discussions also ventured into designing a quality standard in education and the establishment of STEM classrooms in schools, indicating a holistic approach to educational reform.

The launch of these twenty-two national education development programmes by Bulgaria's Education Ministry marks a pivotal moment in the country's educational landscape. By addressing contemporary challenges such as road safety and bullying, while also preparing students for the digital future and international assessments like PISA, Bulgaria is laying down the foundations for a safer, smarter, and more inclusive educational system. As these programmes roll out, the anticipated impact on students' lives and the broader educational community is significant, promising a brighter future for Bulgarian education.