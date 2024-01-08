en English
Education

Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:38 am EST
Bulawayo Police Urge Vigilance Ahead of School Reopening Amid Scam and Theft Threats

As Bulawayo’s schools brace for reopening, local authorities are urging vigilant practices amongst parents and the general public against potential thefts and scams. The warning comes from Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the deputy police spokesperson, who has highlighted a burgeoning scam involving mock job offers on the streets.

Spotting the Scam

Msebele emphasized that legitimate companies do not conduct hiring or interviews in such haphazard ways. She advised the public to be wary of these fraudulent activities, which often present themselves as lucrative opportunities designed to lure unsuspecting victims.

Guarding School Supplies

There is also a heightened risk of theft targeting school-related items such as bags, books, and supplies. These items, especially when left unattended, can be easy targets for opportunistic thieves. Parents are advised to keep a watchful eye on their belongings and educate their children about the dangers of leaving their possessions unguarded.

Security and Traffic Measures

Msebele further recommended that schools hire reputable security services to safeguard school fees and other valuables. With the expected surge in city center traffic and congestion during the school opening period, she also urged drivers to heed road signs and speed limits to protect commuting children. An increased police presence on the streets has been promised to combat criminal activity and ensure traffic regulations are followed.

In closing, the public is urged to plan their travels to avoid last-minute rushes that could lead to traffic violations and accidents. This proactive approach, combined with increased vigilance against scams and thefts, is hoped to ensure a safe and smooth reopening of schools in Bulawayo.

Education Safety Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

