Bulawayo Entrepreneur Providence Moyo to Launch Skin Care School, Boosting Beauty Industry Skills

In an inspiring move for the beauty industry, Bulawayo businessperson and Divine Pro CEO, Providence Moyo, announces the opening of a skin care school aimed at enhancing practical skills among beauty professionals. Targeting a gap in hands-on learning, the initiative promises to elevate service standards and empower individuals within the sector.

Advertisment

Addressing a Critical Gap

With a keen eye on the beauty industry's landscape, Moyo observed a significant challenge among professionals lacking practical expertise, particularly in skin care. Her response, a dedicated skin care school, focuses on practical training including the use of advanced machines. Moyo's approach not only aims to refine professionals' skill sets but also to empower them economically by broadening their service offerings. The school, set to enroll students starting March 1, 2024, is a beacon of hope for many aspiring to excel in the beauty domain.

Empowerment Through Education

Advertisment

Moyo's initiative extends beyond skill enhancement; it's a step towards youth and women empowerment. By setting the course fee at an accessible $US$100, which covers both practical exams and certification, she opens doors for many to diversify their income sources. Furthermore, Moyo's commitment to empowerment is mirrored in her Divine Pro Foundation, through which she has supported communities with sustainable projects like poultry and goat keeping. The launch date of the school, coinciding with International Women's Day, underscores her dedication to women's empowerment.

A Legacy of Innovation

Divine Pro, under Moyo's leadership, has carved a niche in the market by adding value to wild fruits for organic juices and skin care products since 2014. This new venture into education marks another chapter in Moyo's journey of innovation and empowerment. By offering practical courses and access to state-of-the-art equipment, Moyo is not just teaching skills; she's shaping the future of the beauty industry in Bulawayo and beyond.

In launching this skin care school, Providence Moyo solidifies her role as a pioneer in the beauty industry and a champion for empowerment. As the beauty industry evolves, Moyo's foresight and dedication to practical skill development are setting a new standard for professionals and entrepreneurs alike, promising a brighter, more skilled future for all involved.