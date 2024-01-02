Building the Nation Organization Launches Initiative to Educate Citizens on State Affairs

In a bold move to empower citizens, the Building the Nation (Tabax-Reeemi) Organization (BNO), a charitable outfit in The Gambia, has unveiled a fresh initiative aimed at enlightening citizens on state affairs. In a press release on 27th December 2023, the group highlighted its commitment to fostering greater understanding of civic, public, and private sector institutions among locals.

Igniting Patriotism with Accountability and Transparency

Comprising passionate Gambian patriots, BNO was established by young men and women determined to promote accountability, probity, and transparency as core principles. The organization’s mission is not just to advocate for honest and responsible management of public resources, but also to champion laws that protect the dignity and welfare of all Gambians.

By fostering honest and accountable leadership, the organization hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders committed to these principles. Ahmadou M.H. Kah, the leader of BNO, emphasized the need for collaboration and alignment of vision with key stakeholders to accomplish their objectives.

Equipping Citizens with Knowledge

BNO’s primary goal is to educate the public about the workings of state institutions. This initiative is underpinned by the belief that informed citizens are better equipped to participate in and influence the governance process. BNO believes that an enlightened citizenry is the backbone of a strong, vibrant democracy.

Structure and Governance

Guided by an executive committee and an advisory board, BNO aims to coordinate its myriad activities effectively. The advisory board offers expert advice, ensuring that the organization’s actions align with its overarching objectives of promoting transparency, probity, and accountability.

In conclusion, the Building the Nation Organization is a beacon of hope for The Gambia, keen on fostering an informed and engaged citizenry. Through its activities, it aims to transform the nation by promoting honesty, openness, and responsibility in public resource management, and advocating for laws that safeguard the dignity and welfare of Gambians.