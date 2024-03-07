Buffalo's Delavan Grider Community Center Launches Free K-12 Tutoring to Empower Underserved Youth

In an inspiring move to support underserved communities in Buffalo, the Delavan Grider Community Center has initiated a free tutoring program targeting K-12 students across all core subjects. This endeavor, led by University at Buffalo students, is not just about academic assistance; it's a story of community, confidence, and mutual growth.

Empowering the Next Generation

Nine-year-old Romiyah Leonard's journey with mathematics at the community center exemplifies the program's transformative impact. Struggling with concepts like fractions, Romiyah now approaches math problems with newfound confidence, thanks to the patient guidance of 20-year-old tutor Jack Kerwan and his fraternity brother David Ott, both from the University at Buffalo's Pi Kappa Phi. This initiative offers personalized support, ensuring students like Romiyah can navigate academic challenges with ease.

The tutoring service extends beyond academic help; it's a testament to the power of community involvement and volunteerism. Jack Kirwan's commitment to stepping off campus and contributing to the surrounding community highlights a rewarding two-way street. Volunteers gain from the experience, enriching their lives through the act of giving back. This program stands as a beacon of hope, encouraging more volunteers to step forward and contribute to this noble cause.

Looking Towards the Future

As the Delavan Grider Community Center seeks more volunteers to expand its tutoring services, the initiative promises not just improved academic outcomes but also a stronger, more connected community. It's a reminder that education transcends the classroom—it's about uplifting each other, sharing knowledge, and building a foundation for future success. The efforts of young individuals like Jack and David demonstrate the profound impact of volunteerism, setting an example for others to follow.