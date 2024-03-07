BU Doctoral College Boosts PGR Engagement with Second Year of Research Culture Grants

Bournemouth University's Doctoral College is once again enriching the Postgraduate Research (PGR) experience by offering a second round of funding for the PGR Research Culture and Community Grant. This initiative is designed to support PGR-led academic and social events, fostering a vibrant research community.

Empowering PGR-Led Initiatives

The grant primarily targets the enhancement of the PGR student experience through various forms of engagement, including social events, training activities, workshops, and more. With grants of up to £500 available for each activity, PGRs are encouraged to plan, organize, and execute events that not only build community but also equip them with valuable transferable skills. The application details are available exclusively on the Doctoral College Brightspace, ensuring a focused outreach within the PGR community.

Highlighting Success Stories

Several events have already showcased the positive impact of this funding initiative. From networking sessions for PGRs who teach, aimed at discussing the balance between teaching and research, to open mic nights that celebrate the diverse talents of PGR students, the program has sparked significant engagement. Additionally, specialized workshops and symposiums on topics ranging from energy and green technologies to women's health research have facilitated cross-disciplinary learning and potential future collaborations among PGRs.

Building a Supportive Research Environment

Events like the summer writing workshops and research methodology sessions have provided PGRs with dedicated spaces for academic progression and methodological exploration. Through fostering an environment of mutual support and shared learning, the initiative not only enhances the immediate academic and social experience of PGRs but also contributes to their long-term professional development.

This year's re-launch of the PGR Research Culture and Community Grant by the Doctoral College at Bournemouth University marks a continued commitment to cultivating a dynamic and supportive research culture. By enabling PGRs to lead and participate in diverse activities, the initiative not only enriches their academic journey but also prepares them for future challenges and opportunities in the broader research landscape.