BSMRAAU and Green TV Enter into a Collaborative Agreement

In a significant development, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace University (BSMRAAU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green TV. The signing ceremony took place at the university’s campus in Dhaka on Wednesday. The chief guest at the event, Air vice-marshal ASM Fakhrul Islam, vice-chancellor of BSMRAAU, illuminated the vast spectrum of cooperation between the university and Green TV.

MoU to Foster University’s Expansion

During his speech, Islam highlighted how the agreement would energize the activities of the university. He expressed hope that the MoU will propel the promotion and expansion endeavors of BSMRAAU, reinforcing its position in the aviation and aerospace sector. The vice-chancellor’s optimism reflects the shared vision of both institutions to create a robust educational environment for students.

Senior Officials Witness the Signing

Alongside the vice-chancellor, other dignitaries such as the pro-vice-chancellor, deans, heads of departments, and senior officials of the university were also in attendance at the ceremony. The presence of these esteemed individuals underscored the importance and potential impact of the agreement between BSMRAAU and Green TV.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

The MoU between BSMRAAU and Green TV, signed on 3rd January 2024, is poised to usher in a new era of cooperation and development. By harnessing the strengths of both entities, the agreement aims to enhance the quality of education and research in the field of aviation and aerospace. As the journey of collaboration begins, the future looks promising for BSMRAAU and its students.